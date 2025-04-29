There were 30 Angus bulls presented for sale from a catalogue of 46 at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association’s sale in Mid-Tipp Mart, on Wednesday 23 April.

When all was settled, a total of 22 bulls found new homes, with an average price of €3,905. A top price of €4,900 was achieved twice by two Cork-bred bulls.

First to go through the ring at this price was Kilsarlaught Meaty Z635 from the herd of Patrick Houlihan based outside Skibbereen.

This August 2023-born bull is a son of Tara Terminus and packed a five-star terminal index of €100, along with a beef sub-index of €106.

Also selling at this price was Carrigroe Ace, a 13-month-old son of Kealkil Prime Lad bred in Co Cork by John Appelbe. Once again, stars here were in abundance, carrying a five-star dairy beef index (DBI) of €152 along with a massive replacement index of €232. Appelbe also sold Carrigroe Austin for a sum of €4,600. Just over 12-months-old, Austin is a son of Dovea Genetics’ Rawburn Poncho X478.

Newbridge Mark Z191 made the long journey from Dowra in Co Leitrim worthwhile for breeder Brendan McCawley, when he traded at €4,700. This September 2023-born bull is a son of Lanigan Red Lombard and Newbridge Goodfella.