The supreme show champion from the Davis family, Co Galway. From left: Donal Tuohy, Aurivo; Seán Sherman, judge; John O’Hara, western region ISA chair; Declan and Gillian Davis and Anne Marie Clarke (sponsor). \ Swarber Photography

The trip to Ballina Show bore fruit for the Davis family, with a host of championships going home with them to Williamstown, Co Galway.

Their sweet Limousin-cross heifer collected her first red rosette of the day winning the under-320kg class, before being tapped out as commercial champion. Judge Seán Sherman then tapped out the Loyal-sired heifer, purchased in the belly of one of Walter Brennan’s springers, as overall champion.

Reserve supreme champion, pedigree champion and Simmental champion Liimehille Robyn exhibited by Mark, Luke and Iarlaith Neenan.

Reserve commercial champion went to the father-and-daughter team, Seán and Leah Staunton of Balla, for their sweet Boroside Jaegerbomb-sired maiden heifer.

The Simmental champion, pedigree champion and reserve supreme champion went to Mark, Luke and Iarlaith Neenan for their heifer, Limehill Robyn. Sired by Saltire Impressive from Fearna Divine, Robyn pipped Fearna Realta, owned by Gerry, Anna and Ellen Neenan, Ballyhaunis, who claimed the reserve Simmental championship, as chosen by judge Jennie Aherne.

Reserve commercial champion went to Sean and Leah Staunton.

Charolais champion and reserve pedigree champion went to the much-admired Tubbernadur Utopia from Kieran Doddy, Tubbercurry. Sired by the society bull Military from a Heracles dam, the September-born heifer beat local entry Crossmolina U Monkey, a Fury Action son exhibited by the Wood family, which stood reserve Charolais champion.

Belgian Blue champion went to the Davis family, Co Galway.

Longford breeders, the Davis Bros, clinched both champion and reserve champion Limousin with their entries. Castlebrock Uncle Albert, sired by Ampertaine Elgin, took the champion sash, with Castlebrock Victorian, sired by Glenrock Redemption, taking reserve champion.

Veteran

Angus champion went to veteran showman Shane McGreal for his Bunlahy John G daughter, Carnacull Wilma, with local men Conor and Eunan Boyce taking the reserve championship with Quinlagen Walter 184.

Charolais champion went to Kieran Doddy's Tubbernadur Utopia ET.

Kyle Mulligan, Templeboy, Co Sligo, collected the Shorthorn championship with his heifer Lismacool Bloom, while the Davis family, Williamstown, finished off a hugely successful day by taking home the Belgian Blue championship for their January-born bull Carraneeney Derrick, an OVO son bred from an Adajio dam.