The AXA National Dairy Show 2023 supreme championship final lineup. From left: Denis Kiely, show director; Tom McCarthy, AXA Farm Insurance, sponsor; Richard Hamilton, IHFA president, judge Ashley Fleming; honourable mention cow Eedy Damion Acclaim with handler Brendan Greenan; Philip Jones with reserve champion cow Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3; Jason, Laura, Robert and Sylvia Helen with the supreme champion cow Eedy Damion Acclaim, being presented with the supreme champion cup by Ursula Forrest, Cork Holstein Friesian Breeders Club president, and Rachel Martin, Irish Examiner, sponsor. \ Maria Kelly

The National Dairy Show is an event that is earmarked in almost every dairy enthusiast’s calendar in Ireland and further afield.

The show returned for its 41st anniversary to the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co Cork, for the two-day event on Friday and Saturday, 13 and 14 October.

The judge for the weekend was the well-known Ashley Fleming from the renowned Potterswalls herd in Downpatrick, Co Down. Ashley, who is no stranger to the show ring himself, had a number of extremely tough decisions to make before the event culminated with the highly sought after championship awards.

Supreme champion

The supreme champion at the 2023 National Dairy Show was Eedy Doorman Fame.

The four-year-old cow that was bred and exhibited by R&S and J&L Helen is sired by Val-Bisson Doorman and she was bred from Clonpaddin BK Fame ET.

This immensely impressive cow was the total package and also scooped the titles of best udder and best exhibitor-bred champion on the day.

R&S and J&L Helen also scooped the supreme honourable mention award with their homebred mature cow in milk, Eedy Damion Acclaim. The cow is sired by Erbacres Damion and she was bred from Eedy Million Acclaim ET.

The reserve supreme championship title was awarded to the showing mastermind that is Philip Jones with his three-year-old cow, Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3.

This young cow was sired by Mr D Apple Diamondback and was bred from Hallow Solomon Twizzle ET.

Philip Jones, along with his wife Linda, also received the plaudits after winning the titles of premier breeder and premier exhibitor.

Junior Holstein championship

In the junior Holstein championship earlier in the day, the top spot was awarded to Philip Jones with his December 2022-born heifer, Hallow Alligator Carmen, sired by Stantons Alligator-ET and bred from the highly acclaimed Hallow Atwood Carmen.

Philip also scooped the honourable mention in this section with his February 2022-born heifer, Hilltara Diamondback Clevage,sired by Mr D Apple Diamondback and bred by Sam and John McCormick.

The reserve junior Holstein championship was awarded to Ballywater Farms for their heifer, Jones Lambda Jasmine ET. Jasmine is sired by Farnear Delta and was bred from Jones Doorman Jasmine ET.

Confined championship

The confined championship at the 2023 National Dairy Show saw new breeder Michael McGrath and family scoop both the champion and the reserve championship title with Robinview Pharo Candy 474 and Robinview Sunny Vicky 673, respectively.

Jersey championship

There was stiff competition in the Jersey classes at this year’s show where females from far and near battled to be crowned the 2023 champion.

However, there could only be one champion and judge Ashley Fleming tapped forward Cloonboygher Gilly, bred by Graeme and Avril Taylor and exhibited by Eamonn McLoughney, as the overall Jersey champion.

The reserve overall Jersey championship was awarded to Daniel and Emer Curtin for their January 2018-born cow, Euro Joel Prince, sired by Guimo Joel ET.

The honourable mention in this section was awarded to Gary and Izzy Jones for their September 2022-born heifer, Jones Ferdinand Cupid, sired by Lightning Ridge Ferdinand.