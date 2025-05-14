Champion in the minority breed section was an Oxford Down shearing ewe from Lisa Dorman.

Ten breeds took to the stage on Wednesday day in Balmoral and 10 exceptional sheep were crowned the champion of respective breeds.

These champions now qualify for the interbreed finals that will take place on Friday at 11am.

Read all about these champions bellow.

Beltex

In the Beltex ring, both champion and reserve champion went to Elizabeth McAllister of the Artnagullion flock from Ballymena. Her champion was a strong two-shear ram and her reserve champion was a flashy shearling ewe.

Charollais

Power was in abundance in the Charollais rings, but it was an almighty shearling ewe from the well-known Springhill flock of Graham Foster that took the overall championship spot.

Dorset Horn and Poll

There was a small but extremely high-quality show of Dorsets in the show ring.

Claiming the champion spot was a standout ewe lamb from young breeder Rachel Moore and the reserve champion went to another up-and-coming breeder Nicola Love with a massive aged ewe.

Hampshire Down

In the Hampshire ring, it was a shearling ewe from Adam Gregg that caught the eye of judge J Barnard to be crowned overall Hampshire champion.

Ile de France

It was breeder Rodney Balfour who took the champion and reserve champion titles. He took the champion spot with an aged ram and the reserve champion spot with another aged ewe.

Lleyn

In the Lleyn section, it was a flashy shearling ewe from J & C Kennedy that claimed the overall Lleyn championship and it was a shearling ram from the same home that took the overall reserve champion spot.

Minority breeds

It was the Oxford Down that dominated the minority breed section, with Lisa Dorman’s standout shearling ewe taking the champion spot.

Suffolk

For the second year in a row, it was a shearling ewe from Mark Priestley’s Limestone flock that took the top honours in this massive section.

Texel

Priestly also took top honours with his shearling ewe in the Texel section. This is also his second consecutive year winning the overall champion Texel title.

Zwartbles

It was a shearling ewe from Catherine McCracken that won the overall champion title in a strong Zwartbles section.