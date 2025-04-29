Drumacritten Vance sold for the highest price of 8,800gns for the Nelson family. \ Willie McElroy

Trade was booming at the Northern Ireland Charolais Club’s April show and sale at Swatragh Mart, on Friday 25 April, where 18 bulls sold to an average of £5,868 (€6,905), an increase of £936 on the same sale last year.

Hitting the top spot of 8,800gns (€10,873) was Drumacritten Vance ET, a third prize winner sired by the Irish-bred Noble Prince, from the herd of George Nelson based in Co Fermanagh. Born in February 2024, Vance is out of a homebred dam by Pirate and was purchased by Messrs William and James Causey, Cookstown.

Brogher pair

Fellow Fermanagh breeder Trevor Phair, from just outside Enniskillen, also had a successful sale with his two Brogher bulls.

Trevor picked up the reserve overall champion with Brogher Vantastic, a 13-month-old son of Grinshill Roger out of the Plexus daughter, Brogher Olga. After some stiff bidding, this plus calving index bull was knocked down at 8,000gns (€9,885) to Tommy Whiteside from Greysteel.

Capping of a fantastic day for the Enniskillen-based herd was Brogher Vinny, who was selected by judge Robert McWilliams as his overall champion. Just 12-months-old, this Lyonsdemesne Tzar son is out of a Balbithan Vespasian daughter and went under the hammer at 6,800gns (€8,402), selling to a suckler farmer from Ballymoney.

Blelack Immaculate son

Selling at 6,600gns (€8,155) was Derryharney Viscount exhibited by Harold Stubbs and Alan Burleigh. Sired by Blelack Immaculate and out of the Thrunton Bonjovi-sired dam, Derryharney Harriet, this second prize winner went home with Sean McBride from Ballycastle.

Matching that 6,600gns (€8,155) price tag was Rostrevor Unclebuck, a Diplo Gir son, out of the Goldies Banker daughter, Goldies Lucy. A third prize winner in the show, this one sold to Joe Canavan from Coalisland.