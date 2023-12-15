The Jalex team has decided to postpone its on-farm sale at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown, until early in the new year. \ Alfie Shaw

James Alexander and the Jalex team were set to hold their winter 'Festive Female' in-calf heifer sale on Saturday 30 December on farm in Randalstown, Co Antrim.

Due to other commitments, the Jalex team has taken the decision to postpone the sale until early January.

James posted on social media on Friday afternoon, commenting: "Due to the overwhelming workload of getting Cotters Park launched, we have decided to postpone our end of year heifer sale.

"We’ll be back early 2024 with details of the next Jalex select sale.

"In the meantime can we wish all of our friends, customers and supporters a lovely Christmas. We couldn’t do what we do without you all and a fantastic team of merry men and women in the background here at Jalex who make it all happen.

"The words of encouragement we get throughout the year doesn’t go unnoticed and we appreciate your investment in Jalex livestock, tractors and pickups."

