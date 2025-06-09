Redbawn Van Basten which sold for the highest price of €7,100, exhibited by Ian Kilgallon.

It's been a hectic few months at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon, with some excellent sales of pedigree cattle.

On Saturday 7 June, the 2025 sale season was drawn a close, as the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society held it's final sale of Charolais, Angus, Limousin, Hereford and Shorthorn Cattle.

Fifty animals were presented for sale on the day, with auctioneer Francis McGowan reporting 42 exchanging hands.

Limousin

It's been a year to remember for the Limousin breed and Saturday was no different, as they topped the sale once again as well as achieving the highest average price of €5,440 for the five bulls sold.

Leading the way for the Limousin at €7,100 was Ian Kilgallon from Ballina in Co Mayo with his April 2024 born bull Redbawn Van Basten. Sired by the popular show calf producer, Claddagh McCabe, his dam Redbawn Nellie is a daughter of Bavardage.

A single carrier of the Q204X and F94L genes, he carries a four-star within breed terminal index of €132 and was knocked down to a buyer from the west of Ireland.

Achieving the second highest price of the day at €6,800 was Oliver O’Hara from Leckaun in Co Leitrim, with his March 2024 born Limousin bull, Gortnaskeagh Victor. A son of the successful AI sire Plumtree Fantastic, Victor goes back to Royal and Roundhill Saturn ET on his mother's side.

As well as displaying a page full of stars, Victor also carries below average calving figures and a copy of both the F94L and Q204X genes. Having the final call on this one was another buyer from west of Ireland.

Charolais

All nine Charolais bulls presented for sale sold, averaging €4,027 with the top price of €5,600 going to Tom Mulligan and family from Dromod in Co Leitrim with Currycramp Valencia. Born in May 2024, he is a son of the popular NCBC sire Fiston, while his dam is a homebred daughter of Goldstar Echo. Displaying a nice balance of indexes, this stylish young bull was the pick of a Co Sligo suckler farmer.

Currycramp Valencia which sold for €5,600, shown by Fiona and Tom Mulligan.

Vincent Mc Brien from Camber in Co Leitrim was next best in the Charolais with Crossane 4 Vance selling for €4,600. Born in March 2024, he is a son of the easy calving french sire, Infidele, out of a Nelson bred dam. Carrying a calving figure of just 1.2% on beef cows, he was the pick of a Roscommon based farmer.

Angus

Tom Mulligan and family were back on top once again, when they achieved the top price in the Angus section with Clooncarne Allyn at €4,500.

Allyn is a May 2024 born son of the herd's stock bull Knockmountagh Robert out of a homebred daughter of Westellen Diego. Stars were plentiful on this one, as well as some attractive below average calving figures across beef and dairy. Allyn was one of three lots exported to Northern Ireland on the day.

A bid of €4,000 secured the Ballyart Topgun ET son Molloy Atomic exhibited by Brian Faughnan. Out of a Gear Fury bred cow, this June 2024 born bull offered a five-star terminal index of €99 as well as a five-star beef sub-index of €111. He went home with a pedigree breeder from Co Sligo.

Meanwhile, Geraldine Shanley & Donal Spring sold Aughnamona All Star and Aughnamona Atticius, both sired by Coraghy Ronaldo for €4,000 and €3,800, respectively.

Overall, 22 out of the 28 Angus bulls sold to an average of €2,970.

The Society will be hosting a number of Pedigree Sheep shows and sales over the summer months, with the next Pedigree Bull & Heifer sale taking place at the showgrounds on Saturday 25 October 2025.

