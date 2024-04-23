The Irish Hereford Breed Society held its annual spring sale in Kilmallock Mart last Friday 19 April, where 12 bulls out of the 13 that sold achieved a sale price of €3,000 or more.
Topping the trade on the day was Ballinveney Fireball from the herd of Rory Farrell from Nenagh, Co Tipperary.
The December 2022-born bull was sired by Haven Kingpin and was bred from a Bowmont Storm dam and sold for the highest price of €5,650.
Next up was reserve champion from the pre-sale show, Clondrinapoll 1 1404th, from the herd of Gerard and Declan Donnelly from Lissycasey, Co Clare. Their November 2022-born bull was sired by Cill Cormaic Perseus and was bred from a Solpoll 1 Lawman dam and sold for the second highest price of €4,050.
Travelling all the way from Elphin in Co Roscommon was Kyepoll 1 1 Panda 989 from the herd of Padraig McGrath.
Sired by Fabb 1 Northern Star out of a Hollystone 1 Liquid Gold dam and boasting a page full of stars, this July 2022-born bull secured the next highest price of €4,000.
Twice in a row, auctioneer Eamonn Gaffney dropped the hammer at €3,700, firstly for Moyclare Victor from the Birr, Co Offaly-based herd of Michael Molloy.
The July 2022-born Caislean Jake son was bred from a Nanscient Lookout dam and was the first of the duo to hit €3,700.
Drimoleague, Co Cork breeder Michael Dullea was the second exhibitor to attract €3,700 when the hammer fell for his July 2022-born Kingsgrovepoll 1 Kid 15.
Sired by Solpoll 1 Kentucky Kid P and bred from a Gouldingpoll 1 Captain dam, the bull which was originally bred by John Kingston boasted yet another page full of stars.
