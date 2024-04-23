John Holloway, Brian, Dan, Seamus, Noreen and Rory Farrell with Ballinveney Fireball that sold for the top price of €5,650 at the Irish Hereford Breed Society spring sale in Kilmallock.

The Irish Hereford Breed Society held its annual spring sale in Kilmallock Mart last Friday 19 April, where 12 bulls out of the 13 that sold achieved a sale price of €3,000 or more.

Topping the trade on the day was Ballinveney Fireball from the herd of Rory Farrell from Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

The December 2022-born bull was sired by Haven Kingpin and was bred from a Bowmont Storm dam and sold for the highest price of €5,650.

Next up was reserve champion from the pre-sale show, Clondrinapoll 1 1404th, from the herd of Gerard and Declan Donnelly from Lissycasey, Co Clare. Their November 2022-born bull was sired by Cill Cormaic Perseus and was bred from a Solpoll 1 Lawman dam and sold for the second highest price of €4,050.

Travelling all the way from Elphin in Co Roscommon was Kyepoll 1 1 Panda 989 from the herd of Padraig McGrath.

Sired by Fabb 1 Northern Star out of a Hollystone 1 Liquid Gold dam and boasting a page full of stars, this July 2022-born bull secured the next highest price of €4,000.

Twice in a row, auctioneer Eamonn Gaffney dropped the hammer at €3,700, firstly for Moyclare Victor from the Birr, Co Offaly-based herd of Michael Molloy.

The July 2022-born Caislean Jake son was bred from a Nanscient Lookout dam and was the first of the duo to hit €3,700.

Drimoleague, Co Cork breeder Michael Dullea was the second exhibitor to attract €3,700 when the hammer fell for his July 2022-born Kingsgrovepoll 1 Kid 15.

Sired by Solpoll 1 Kentucky Kid P and bred from a Gouldingpoll 1 Captain dam, the bull which was originally bred by John Kingston boasted yet another page full of stars.