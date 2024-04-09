Tullamore Show, the FBD National Livestock Show, is looking forward to welcoming young handlers from all over the country to GVM Mart Tullamore this Saturday 14 April for the first of its kind dairy, beef and sheep young handlers event.

The event titled Showmanship Basics, which is set to take place from 11am to 2pm on Saturday afternoon, will be jam-packed with demonstrations and discussions around washing, clipping, grooming, showing, safety, photography, showing etiquette and attire, and so much more.

This event is a must for all young handlers in the dairy, beef and sheep sector who are hoping to take to the show ring this summer show season.

This event will also incorporate the national launch of Ireland’s premier show as the committee strives to give back to the future generation of showing.

This event is a fantastic opportunity to engage with experienced and talented young handlers throughout the dairy, beef and sheep industries and to pick up all the tips and tricks for the 2024 show season.

You can register for the event for free on the Tullamore Show website.