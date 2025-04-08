Having been postponed due to storm Éowyn in January, the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) held its annual awards night in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, on Friday 4 April, with a large crowd in attendance.

There was a new format for this year's awards, combining the all-Ireland photograph competition with the master breeder awards, as well as other accolades awarded by the IHFA Young Members Association (YMA).

The all-Ireland awards are a judgement of the quality of an animal which has been exhibited within the show ring at recognised shows or events during the year of competition.

It is not solely a photographic competition, although the quality of the photograph is considered in judging, as well as show winnings during the year of the competition.

All-Ireland Award winners. \ Georgia Greenan

All-Ireland award winners

Heifer born after 1 January 2024

Dalevalley Lambda Aika 2255 for Enda Doran.

Heifer born between 1 July and 31 December 2023

Ellys KD Raphsody for S and M McLoughlin.

Heifer born between 1 January 2023 and 30 June 2023

Greenlea K Doc Tokyo for Padraic Greenan.

Heifer in milk born between 1 January and 31 December 2022

Eedy King Doc Fame for the Helen family.

Three-year-old cow in milk born between 1 January and 31 December 2021

Hallow Solomon Arengatang for Philip Jones.

Four-year-old cow in milk born between 1 January and 31 December 2020

Hallow Octain Twizzle for Philip Jones.

Five-year-old cow in milk born between 1 January and 31 December 2019

Eedy Doorman Fame for the Helen family.

Mature cow in milk born on or before 31 December 2018

Greenlea MG Rhapsody for Padraic and Brendan Greenan.

Irish Pure Friesian heifer in milk

Kilsunny Ruby 201 for Trevor Dudley.

Irish Pure Friesian cow in milk

Barrowvale Sabrina 73 for Oliver Dempsey.

YMA awards

Picking up the award for the YMA photography competition was Sarah Shannon from the Cork club.

Meanwhile, the club of the year award went to the Breffni/Oriel club, with the prestigious president’s medal going to Padraig Broderick from the Kerry club.

Hall of fame award

Nominated by club members, the 2024 hall of fame award for commitment to the organisation and encouragement of young members was awarded to Roy Cromie.

Roy Cromie, recipient of the hall of fame award. \ Georgia Greenan

A dedicated Breffni/Oriel member, the club wrote: “Roy is a father figure to most of our Breffni/Oriel YMA members, standing ringside cheering us all on. We are delighted that Roy can bring such passion and enthusiasm for Holsteins into our YMA club."

Master breeder awards

Sponsored by Munster AI and Progressive Genetics, the master breeder award was a new initiative last year, which recognises herds performing outstandingly on a number of key metrics related to production, sustainability and longevity.

Some herds perform better in different aspects, but the top herds all have outstanding performance in a number of areas with few weaknesses.

The master breeders for 2024 listed by county/club are as follows:

Robert Shannon, Ballydehob, Co Cork.

Daniel M' O Leary, Glenny, Co Cork.

Kevin Hegarty, Hillsdale, Co Cork.

Henry and Liam O'Keeffe, Radney, Co Cork.

John O'Callaghan, Mountfarna, Co Cork.

Eddie O'Flynn, Ryefarm, Co Cork.

Patrick Noel O'Donovan, Ringleader, Co Cork.

Rickey Barrett, Laurelem, Co Cork.

Michael J Hayes, Rossagh, Co Cork.

Ian Robert McKeague, Inishowen, Co Donegal.

Maurice Hearty, Ballylongane, Co Kerry.

John P Galvin, Doonmanagh, Co Kerry.

Joseph Doran, Dondale, Co Kildare.

Eddie Jordan, Glasnevin, Co Kildare.

Timothy Fitzgerald, Ballymaddock, Laois/Offaly.

James Murray, Derrinsallow, Laois/Offaly.

Michael Kelly, Poundbridge, Limerick/Clare.

John Moroney, Drumcliffe, Limerick/Clare.

James Byrne, Clonder, Slaney.

Patrick J Brennan, Monataggart, Tipperary/Waterford.

Pick up this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read the full report.