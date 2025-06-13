Laurence Feeney IHFA CEO, Eamon Duignan Lakeland Dairies, Mary Rafferty IHFA President, Paula, Padraic, Ryan, Zoe and Hannah Greenan, Niall Matthews Lakeland Dairies, Mairead and Jim Greenan, and Michael Laffan IHFA Chairperson, at the launch of the 2025 IHFA National Open Day in Co Monaghan.

This year's National IHFA Open Day will be hosted by the Greenan family of Greenlea Holsteins in Crosshugh, Co Monaghan, on Thursday 10 July 2025.

The Open Day was launched at Greenlea Holsteins on Wednesday 11 June, which saw attendance by representatives from headline sponsors Lakeland Dairies.

Also in attendance were sponsors FBD, Greenvale Animal Feeds, Dooley Agriculture, DairyMaster and EasyFix.

Members of the Breffni Oriel Holstein Friesian Breeders Club and some trade stand exhibitors were also present at the launch.

IHFA CEO

Speaking at the event, CEO of the IHFA Laurence Feeney said, “The Greenan family embody much of what is great about IHFA, a commitment to breeding better cows, a love of dairy farming and a willingness to help their local club. They are to be admired for passing on their enthusiasm to their own children and many other young people in the area. I encourage everyone, especially non-members to visit this superb farm and enjoy a fantastic event.”

The day will be centered around the National Stock Judging Finals with some of Greenlea’s best milking animals taking to the ring. The day will also include announcement of results of the IHFA National Herds Competition 2025, kindly sponsored by Greenvale Animal Feeds.

A Greenlea celebration sale will be held in association with the open day, with young stock from the herd's top breeding lines on offer. The sale will be conducted by Taaffe Auctions and is sponsored by Dooley Agriculture, DairyMaster and EasyFix.

Everyone welcome

"The Irish Holstein Friesian Association National Open Day is a farm family day out, with trade exhibitors, stock judging, award presentations, young stock sales and much more. All are welcome to attend and entry is free,” the association said.