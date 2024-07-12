Conor Maher from Newport, Co Tipperary, exhibited Bearna-Dhearg Rolo ET, the interbreed champion for Robbie and Willie O’Halloran at Clonmel Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Clonmel Show is one of the oldest shows in the country, having been in existence since 1865, a massive 159 years.

A lot has changed over that time, but the crowds have kept on coming to one of the highlights in the showing calendar in the south of the country.

All eyes were on the Munster Bovine supreme champion animal of the show competition, where the best animal in the show was tapped out.

This year’s title went to Tipperary family William, Mary and Robbie O'Halloran for their August 2023-born Simmental bull Bearna-Dhearg Rolo.

He was by the famous Saltire Impressive, going back to a homebred cow Bearna-Dhearg Henreitta by Glebefarm Tyson.

Standing in the reserve position was Kilkenny man Seamus Neary with his Aberdeen Angus heifer Troyswood Wilma.

Other winners

Another hotly contested class was the FBD champion pair of beef animals in the show.

The commercial pair of Limousin-cross-Belgian Blue cattle from Erwin Stanley from Co Laois were tapped out as winners in this class, with a Charolais cow-and-calf outfit from Martin Ryan’s Goldstar pedigree Charolais herd in Tipperary taking second place.

Third spot went to Carlow man Owen O'Neill for his pair of commercial animals. Owen also took home the commercial championship rosette.

In pictures

Hurricane Ultrabeat ET bred by Daire O’Meara from Co Clare was the overall Limousin champion at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Owen and Sarah O’Neill from Co Carlow with Tom Atcheson and Ben Ryall with their overall commercial champion at Clonmel Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Tom Atchetson, Basil Bothwell, Ben Ryall and Seamus Neary with the Angus champion and reserve interbreed champion at Clonmel Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Bearna-Dhearg Rolo, Munster Bovine supreme champion animal of the show.

Grace Wharton from Co Laois secured a first prize with her Belgian Blue-cross calf at Clonmel Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Murt Ryan and judge Basil Bothwell with the overall Charolais champion Goldstar Sephora at Clonmel Show. \Shanon Kinahan