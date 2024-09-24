Champion sheep from the Cahill brothers and reserve champion sheep from the Bailey family with the judge Sonny Jennings, and the main sheep sponsor Anthony Cahill, Cahills SuperValu.
The HSI all-Ireland sport horse foal championship winner Mary Dooner with her daughter and their foal by Shadow Gate at Mountbellew Show.
Max Laird from Ballymacward, Co Galway, with his pony Milford Fair Bronze which won the show starters and 133cm show hunter class and finished up show hunter pony champions.
Réidín Lynch, Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, on her first day out at the Kilgarvan Show with her father Niall Lynch, and her calf Barnastooka All-Star.
An end-of-term photo for some of the ISA team marking the end of the equine all-Ireland championships for 2024. From left: Catherine Cotter, Michael Murtill, Dominic McArdle, Jim Harrison, Roisín McGrath, David Devane, Ann O’Malley and Fr Christy McCormack.
