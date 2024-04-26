Barry Quinn of the Clenagh Charolais herd in Newmarket on Fergus, Co Clare settles his bull, Clenagh2 Ulysses ET that sold for €4,400 for a photo at the ICCS sale in Tullamore. \Shanon Kinahan

Ninety-five bulls were catalogued for sale and while only 54 of those came forward on the sale day as a result of on farm sales etc, the sale concluded with 33 bulls going on to sell to an average price of €4,167.

Taking the plaudits in the sale ring at Saturday’s sale was third prize winner Williamstown Thatcher from the Moate, Co Westmeath-based herd of Aidan Farrell.

Sired by Doonally New (CF52) and bred from a Major dam going back to some of the breeds favourites including Hermes, Uranium, Campagnard and Excellent, the hammer fell for the November 2022- born bull at €7,400.

The second-highest price of the day was recorded for Thomas and Karl Farrell’s Cornadrung Thor from Co Longford. The September 2022-born bull was sired by Pottlereagh Mark and was bred from a Bivouac bred cow.

Charolais breeders sharing a laugh at the ICCS sale in Tullamore. \Shanon Kinahan

He boasted a €133 on the replacement index and €123 on the terminal index and had been previously tapped forward in the pre-sale show as the senior champion. Auctioneer Tom Cox dropped the hammer at €5,700 for this champion.

The reserve senior championship in the pre-sale show was awarded to Dereskit Topper 1144 from the herd of Basil Bothwell from Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

The October 2022-born bull was sired by Ocean and was bred from a Jumper dam going back to Laskari, Hugo Boss and Major. On this occasion, €5,500 was the selling price.

Top price: €7,400.

Average: €4,176.

Clearance: 63%.

In pictures

Basil Arnold from Co Cavan pictured with Basil Bothwell's first prize winning Dereskit Tennessee 1131 at the ICCS sale in Tullamore. \Shanon Kinahan

Basil Botwell from Killeshandra, Co Cavan at the ICCS sale in Tullamore. \Shanon Kinahan

Brendan Feeney and Gerry Lynch at the ICCS sale in Tullamore. \Shanon Kinahan

Junior judge Nigel Wood pictured in the show ring at the ICCS sale in Tullamore. \Shanon Kinahan

Conor Boyce from Ballina, Co Mayo at the ICCS sale in Tullamore. \Shanon Kinahan

Mattie Kelly from Ballinasloe, Co Galway pictured with his first prize winner Cloughbrack Tornado at the ICCS sale in Tullamore. \Shanon Kinahan

Basil Kells at the ICCS sale in Tullamore. \Shanon Kinahan

Manus Connelly from Co Leitrim at the ICCS sale in Tullamore. \Shanon Kinahan