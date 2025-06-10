The Irish Angus Cattle Society has confirmed that it would not be sponsoring the ABP Irish Angus all-Ireland bull calf championships in Iverk Show on Saturday 23 August 2025.

The society had been a joint sponsor of the event for the past 12 years with Aldi and ABP.

In a recent statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, the Irish Angus Cattle Society stated: "A few months ago, ABP confirmed that Aldi were no longer sponsoring the competition.

"Following on from this, the society met and liaised with ABP to discuss the championships at Iverk Show going forward.

"ABP had added a class to this competition regarding ICBF [Irish Cattle Breeding Federation] evaluations and carcase confirmation.

"As the Irish Angus Cattle Society had taken a stance with the Pedigree Breeders Council of Ireland regarding ICBF evaluations, we could not proceed with this competition with this class remaining in the schedule.

"The Irish Angus Cattle Society would like to take this opportunity to thank AlDI, ABP and Iverk Show and all involved over the past 12 years."

The society has since confirmed that it will be hosting a new Irish Angus all-Ireland bull calf championships at Moate Show on Sunday 24 August.

"In order to ensure that the Irish Angus all-Ireland bull calf championships is still available to our breeders, we will be hosting this competition at Moate Show on Sunday 24 August, with a bumper prize fund of €15,000."

It is understood the classes in this competition will be as follows:

Class A: 1st €1,500, 2nd€700, 3rd €300, 4th €200, 5th €150.

Class B: 1st €1,500, 2nd€700, 3rd €300, 4th €200, 5th €150.

Class C: 1st €1,500, 2nd€700, 3rd €300, 4th €200, 5th €150.

Additional €100 for each bull exhibited in these classes.

The society will then follow this competition with the annual Irish Angus all-Ireland finals and YDP showmanship awards, also carrying a prize fund of €15,000, at Strokestown Show on Saturday 13 September.