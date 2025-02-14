On Tuesday 11 February, the native breeds show and sale of pedigree Angus, Hereford and Shorthorn cattle took place at Dungannon Farmers Mart in Northern Ireland.

Twenty bulls and nine heifers catalogued for the sale, with Hereford and Angus making up the bulk of the entries.

Overall trade was strong, with Angus bulls averaging £4,340 with a 100% clearance.

Red Angus bull

Trade peaked at 4,800gns on two occasions for two Aberdeen Angus bulls. The first of these came in the form of Glenbrae Red Mario Z177, brought out by William and Jane Dodd from Co Down. This red Angus bull also picked up the overall Angus championship under Judge James Nelson.

Born in July 2023, Mario is a son of Mosshall Red Forrest V018 and the Lanigan Red Deep Canyon daughter, Glenbrae Red Mouse U173. He catalogued with above average breed values on most traits.

Matching him at 4,800gns was Drumhill Black Granite Z647 exhibited by Jonathan and Lisa Doyle from Co Tyrone. He catalogued with some impressive 200, 400 and 600-day weight figures, as well as a milk index value of +19. A son of Saville Big Man X226, this June 2023 born bull goes back to a home bred dam by Rulesmains Jimo Eric R666.

Coltrim draft

Ivan Forsythe led the Angus female trade at 3,300gns with two Angus heifers, which were part of a draft from his Coltrim Angus herd based in Co Derry.

First up was Coltrim Ergabio Z101, a rising two-year-old In-calf daughter of Coltrim Blackboy X493. Trading for the same price was Coltrim Evana Z252, a July 2023 born daughter of Stouphill Paddi X358.

It was a successful day for the Dodd family from Co Down, as they also claimed the Angus female championship with Glenbrae Red Mouse Z144, who went on to sell for 3,000gns.

There was a lively trade at the Hereford Premier show and sale, with bulls topping at 4500gns, leaving an average of £3,623 with an 86% clearance.

Solpoll success

Leading the Hereford prices was Solpoll 1 Alberto (P) from John & William McMordie from Ballygowan in Co Down. Sired by Herberry 1 Humberto and from the home bred dam Solpoll 1 Amber S13, this powerful polled bull will turn two-years-old in March and stood top of the line in his class in the pre-sale show.

Auctioneer Trevor Wylie was kept busy taking bids on the rostrum, before eventually knocking Alberto down to Nigel Patterson from Portadown in Co Tyrone.

The McMordie family also bred the champion and winner of class two, Solpoll 1 Arizona (P). Sired by the 2023 sire of the year, Solpoll 1 Promoter, and from the Panmure 1 Henry daughter, Solpoll 1 Starlet L6, this full polled bull displayed above average values on terminal and replacement. He caught the eye of purchaser Ivan Haire, who paid 4,100gns to secure this rising two-year-old bull.

The youngest class of the day was won by local breeder, Alan Shaw, with Benburb 1 Bert (P). A son of Moorside 1 Panda, this well-muscled young bull went to auction with a red rosette from the 2024 calf show under his belt and sold for 4,300gns to William Toner from Coleraine in Co Derry.

The sole Shorthorn bull in the sale, Mullaghwee Turbo (H), exhibited by Michelle Wright changed hands at 3,600gns. Born in March 2023, this roan bull is a son of Craigfaddock Parnassus (P) and Stolan Portha (H).