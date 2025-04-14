Clooncarreen Vagabond, which sold for the highest price of €7,500, exhibited by Niall, Brian and Jack Faughnan. \ Tricia Kennedy

It was the turn of the continentals at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday 12 April, as 45 Charolais and Limousin cattle were cataloged for sale.

Getting the sale under way was the Limousin breed, which witnessed a strong demand, as the seven bulls on offer sold for an average of €4,514.

Just eight out of the 20 Charolais bulls presented for sale found new homes, selling for an average of €4,275.

Selling for the highest price of €7,500 was Clooncarreen Vagabond, exhibited by local Leitrim breeders Brian and Mary Faughnan.

Ocean son

A son of the ever popular French sire Ocean, his dam Clooncarreen Olivia is a daughter of Whitecliffe James going back to a long line of Thrunton females.

Having secured a first prize ticket in his class, this 13-month-old bull offered a fantastic set of indices, including five-star terminal and replacement indices, as well as below average calving figures on beef and dairy, and will now join a suckler herd in Cloverhill, Co Roscommon.

Limousin champion

Achieving the next highest price of €6,000 was Boyanagh Ulric, the overall champion Limousin brought out by Michael and Mary Tarpey from Elphin in Co Roscommon.

Boyanagh Ulric, champion Limousin which sold for €6,000 shown by Clodagh McCaffrey. \ Tricia Kennedy

A son of Grangeford Jojo ET out of a Goldies Jackpot-bred dam, Ulric was born in June 2023 and qualified for the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) with a four-star terminal index of €124.

Wrapping him up was suckler farmer Frank McGovern from Carrigallen in Co Leitrim.

Next best at €4,800 was the reserve champion Charolais Cloonlurg1 Vance ET, brought out by Patrick O'Grady from Co Sligo.

Paris champion

This stylish 16-month-old bull is a son of the former Paris champion Neptune and a Pirate-bred dam, going back to Ballydownan Sexy ET.

Cloonlurg1 Vance ET, reserve champion Charolais which sold for €4,800, shown by Patrick O'Grady with judge Basil Bothwell. \ Tricia Kennedy

Despite carrying above calving figures and a three-star terminal index of €130, a suckler farmer from Arva in Co Cavan snapped him up outside the ring.

Michael Reynolds from Eslin in Co Leitrim received a call of €4,700 for his Limousin bull Bunnymore Utah, a May-2023 born son of Bavardage and the Ronick Hawk daughter Bunnymore Penni.

A single carrier of the Q204X and F94L genes, he displayed a four-star terminal index of €137 along with a dairy beef index of €134 and was purchased by a farmer from Co Sligo.

Reynolds also traded Bunnymore Uisce Beatha at €4,500. Born in June 2023, this Goldies Jackpot son is a double carrier of the F94L gene and despite being low on stars found a new residence in Co Leitrim.

Tarpey success

Michael and Mary Tarpey capped of a successful day, as they parted company with their second offering Boyanagh Uday at €4,500.

This 21-month-old bull is a son of top weanling producer Lodge Hamlet and a homebred daughter of Achile. A single carrier of the F94L and NT821 genes, Uday carries a one-star replacement index of -€18 and a two-star terminal index of €110 and will now reside on a suckler farm in Co Roscommon.

Also hitting the €4,500 mark was Portnason Uri, the property of Edward Vaughan from Co Donegal.

This September 2023-born bull is a son of Keltic Rembrandt and a homebred daughter of Castleview Gazelle.

Although having above breed average calving figures, he catalogued with a nice array of indices and carries two copies of the F94L profit gene. He was bought by local suckler farmer Patrick Scollan.

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read the full report the sale in Carrick.