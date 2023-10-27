Peter O'Connell, Alan Burleigh, Emmanuel O'Dea and Cian McGloin pictured with Raceview Picole JD Kim at the National Simmental Calf Finals at the 2023 Strokestown Show. This heifer will be offered for sale on Saturday. / Willie McElroy

When you think of Simmental breeding in Ireland and, indeed, further afield, it's hard not to be reminded of one of the breeds stalwarts - the Raceview Herd.

The Raceview Herd was established by Peter O’Connell and his wife Marion in 1988, and in the 35 years that followed, their herd-name stands in the pedigree of the breeds leading sires and dams - not just in Ireland, but all across the British Isles.

Peter told the Irish Farmers Journal, "I always thought they [Simmentals] were a fascinating breed to look at when we saw them in another farmer’s field locally in Mourneabbey [Abbeyquane Herd].

"I decided that I would like one of my own, and from there, we have spent the past 35 years trying to produce the best possible Simmentals that we can.”

Who was the foundation animal in the herd?

“Marion, and I purchased Abbeyquane Tina from Sean Coleman as a heifer, as our foundation animal – unfortunately, we didn’t have the best outcome when she died of Redwater disease six months after being purchased.

"Despite this, we purchased our second female, another heifer: Kilberhert Thresa. She was purchased from John O’Keeffe and she went on to breed very well for Raceview. She got us off the mark.”

Are there any lines still in the herd from the original cows?

"We don’t have any lines from the two initial heifers still in the herd, but the memories of the ups and downs and the rewards of perseverance stand.

"Our next purchase was Dovea Lynne, a Seabank Pedro-sired cow out of Dovea Josephine, who had Siegfried in her lineage. We bought her from Mr O’Driscoll, a man who lived in Bandon town and had a few cows.

"Dovea Lynne was a half-sister on her maternal side to the prominent AI bull at the time, Dovea Sir Ivor, and so, our cow family stacks began.

“Dovea Lynne's grand-daughter, Raceview Baroness (Maheracrigan Special), was the first heifer - and subsequently cow - that we showed, and she enjoyed huge success in the show ring as a Senior Heifer.

"Raceview Grace (Camus Brandy) was the third daughter out of Baroness – Grace’s reputation is well known with umpteen Breed and Interbreed Champions, as both a Junior and Senior heifer – along with the kudos of being the first Simmental to win the Interbreed Championship at Tullamore on a very hot Sunday in August 1999.

“Baroness also produced the Raceview Jade, mother of the well-recognised Misty Jade. Third time did indeed prove to be lucky for Raceview.”

What is the herds biggest success to date?

"Raceview King - the most prolific sire across the British Isles, whose legend still lives on."

We asked Peter about some of their many achievements over the past 35 years. After many happy stories, Peter managed to narrow them down to just three.

“The aim from day one, was to try to breed a more modern type of Simmental cow. We continually strove over the years to improve in the next generation.

"Today, we breed from our best animals, to produce the best, so that we can sell the best. From day one to this day, no heifer is safe in the herd – our bar is set high and if you don’t reach it, then you’re out and this is an achievement in its own right.

“We are our own biggest critics - we pride ourselves on never offering a heifer for that which we wouldn’t happily keep ourselves.”

Peter added: “To have passed our love of the Simmental breed and showing to the third generation in our seven grandchildren is another stand out for us."

The Raceview Herd’s first draft sale was held when the first crop of Raceview King progeny was ready to sell. The herd have held a draft every two years since then.

Peter also commented, “we became good fans of sexed semen, so we have an abundance of heifers from top lines this year, along with a high number of heifers from our home-bred stock bull, Raceview Mattie J Beauty. It has allowed us the luxury of selling more females this year, despite our reduced herd size after the herd reduction sale last year.

“We only use sexed-semen for any flushing that we do now, and we have had great success with this. We have also reduced our cow size by 150kgs, and we are finding the cows to be far more efficient breeders, while still producing to the high standards we set for them.

"We have more or less given up showing any senior animals, after having ruined enough of them through having to feed them to be in show condition in order to succeed. At Raceview, if you’re not performing and producing, you’re out!”

Best group

Describing the group of heifers for Saturday’s sale, Peter told the Irish Farmers Journal, “we believe that this is the best group, collectively, of heifers we have ever offered at a draft sale. Our belief is that, all things being equal, you should strive to improve on the previous group that you offered and we believe we have achieved that."

Peter added: “We are very excited to offer the first crop of four daughters from Raceview Mattie J Beauty – including Raceview Pretty Lady and National Title Winner, Raceview Picole JD Kim, along with the first son, Raceview Pete Godiva.”

Advice to new breeders

As we count down to the sale, which takes place in just a matter of hours, we asked Peter: What advice would you give to a new breeder going to Roscommon on Saturday?

Peter’s advice was: “Buy as good an animal as you can afford to buy. Don’t buy a substandard animal, because that is always what you will have.

"Find an animal with good locomotion, good pelvic structure and avoid over-fat animals. Go with your gut instinct, regardless of figures or rosettes.”