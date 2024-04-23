The event is set to take place in Ballyjamesduff Mart on Saturday 18 May. \ Shanon Kinahan

Following on from last year’s success, the North Eastern Charolais Club is set to return with its Rising Stars calf show for pedigree Charolais calves on Saturday 18 May in Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co Cavan.

The show is a highlight for members of the club and gives them a chance to take their calves out to a more secure location ahead of the summer show season.

The show will accommodate classes for calves born from June 2023 right through to spring 2024.

Entries are currently being accepted, with 6 May set as the closing date. Entry forms can be downloaded on www.charolais.ie.

On the morning, a haltering and grooming demonstration will take place for young members in attendance.

Any young people in the area wishing to learn more about showing Charolais cattle are more than welcome to attend.