Overall champion exhibited by Arthur Callaghan, which sold for £11,500. \ Swarber Photography

Ballymena Livestock Mart in Co Antrim was the venue for Saturday’s Springtime Spectacular show and sale organised by the Northern Ireland Commercial Cattle Exhibitors' Club.

A bustling ringside watched on as 22 weanling heifers sold for an average of £3,536 (€4,267), while the four weanling bulls on offer averaged £2,375 (€2,866).

Experienced cattleman Stephen Williamson took up the judging reigns in the show ring that morning.

For his overall champion, he went to the overall Limousin champion exhibited by Arthur Callaghan from Kilkeel in Co Down.

Known as “Pixelot”, this stylish nine-month-old heifer is a daughter of Claddagh McCabe and a Belgian Blue cross cow.

Reserve overall champion which sold for £7,500, exhibited by Stephen and Sandra Gowdy. \ Swarber Photography

Having wooed the crowd in the show ring, she also went on to top the sale at £11,500 (€13,880), selling to Lucky Day Competitions.

Trading at £7,500 (€9,052) was the reserve Limousin champion and reserve overall champion exhibited by Stephen Gowdy from Carrickfergus in Co Antrim.

This fancy young heifer calf is known as “Tinka”, and is sired by a hybrid Limousin/Belgian Blue cross bull. Having the last call on her was Ivan Lynn from Ballymoney in Co Antrim.

Negrita Du Lac heifer

Next best at £6,500 (€7,845) was the breeding heifer champion brought out by Fergal and Patrick Keown from Co Fermanagh. This lovely red and white heifer, sired by Negrita Du Lac, was purchased by Conor McVeigh of MCV competitions. It was a successful day for the Fermanagh breeders as they realised £4,000 (€4,828) for their second prize-winning red and white Limousin cross heifer. The pair also claimed the award for the best pair of animals on the day.

Breeding heifer champion which sold for £6,500, exhibited by Fergal and Patrick Keown, with purchaser Conor McVeigh, MCV competitions. \ Swarber Photography

Laura Ervine from Newtownabbey in Co Antrim realised £4,800 (€5,793) for her Limousin cross heifer sired by Graiggoch Rambo. Otherwise known as Superstar, her mother is a daughter of the famous Belgian Blue bull, Empire D’Ochain.

Charolais champion

Judge Stephen Williamson awarded the overall Charolais championship to Brian Weatherup for his May 2024-born heifer. Sired by Bova AI’s Scardaune Mark, her mother is a Simmental cross Charolais cow. Once again she was wrapped up by Lucky Day Competitions at £2,900 (€3,500).

The reserve overall Charolais championship went the way of Dara Walker’s November 2024-born heifer calf sired by his CF52 bred stock bull. This beautifully marked heifer calf is out of a red and white Belgian Blue cross cow. A bid of £3,400 (€4,103) secured this classy young heifer.

Miss Dior

Winning the overall Belgian Blue championship was “Miss Dior” exhibited by Michelle Wright from Co Antrim. A daughter of Hazard VD Pannemeers and a Carmon Cantona bred cow, this one was wrapped up R Nelson from Co Antrim at £3,800 (€4,586).

Scooping the native breed championship was Gordan Cutler from Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh for his Aberdeen Angus cross heifer which went on to sell for £2,400 (€2,896).

