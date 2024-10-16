Griananpoll 1 Advance, reserve overall champion who sold for €6,000, exhibited by Anselm Fitzgerald with judge Maddie Clarke. / Tricia Kennedy

Last weekend saw the Irish Hereford Breed Society host the first of its autumn shows and sales in Tullamore Mart, Co Offaly. There were 29 pre-inspected bulls catalogued for the Society’s Premier autumn sale, with a mix of both horned and polled bulls on offer.

Trade could only be described as sluggish, with an average sale price of €3,770 and a clearance of 56% achieved for the bulls present on the day.

Homozygous bulls

It was clear there was more appetite for either homozygous polled or homozygous horned bulls, with heterozygous bulls slower to sell.

Leading the way in the sale ring was the reserve overall champion, Griananpoll 1 Advance, for Tom and Anselm Fitzgerald from Co Westmeath.

This homozygous polled bull attracted bids from all corners of the ring before settling at €6,000. A son of Fabb 1 Northern Star and Dendor 1 Greta 31st, this March 2023-born bull catalogued with a replacement index of €166 and a dairy beef index of €115. He was snapped up by a herd in Northern Ireland.

Stylish bull

Trading at €5,700 was Moyclare Workman, the property of Michael Molloy from Offaly. This stylish 19-month-old bull is a son of Caislean Jake and the Free Town Nadal daughter, Moyclare Pansy 23.

A full horned bull, Workman went to sale with a five-star dairy beef index of €112 and a five-star carcase weight figure of +13.1kg. A second prize winner in the pre-sale show, he was bought by a herd in Co Tipperary.

Moyclare Workman, who sold for €5,700, exhibited by Michael Molloy. / Tricia Kennedy

Appel 1 Sam who sold for €4,600, exhibited by Beatrice and Eric Appelbe. / Tricia Kennedy

John Appelbe from Clonakilty, Co Cork made the long trip worthwhile when he parted company with the second prize winner Appel 1 Sam for €4,600.

A son of Solpoll 1 Lawman and Appel 1 Molly 12, the April-2023 born Sam displayed a page full of stars, which included a five-star terminal index of €80 and a whopping replacement index value of €154. This high index heterozygous bull sold to a herd in Co Tipperary.

Overall champion

Judge Maddie Clarke from the UK found her overall champion in Corlismorepoll 1 Fantastic 237. Exhibited by Co Cavan breeders – Sean, Gary and Evelyn Mc Kiernan – this May 2023-born bull is a son of the herd’s former stock bull, Solpoll 1 Real Good ET, and the homebred dam, Corlismorepoll 1 Gem 759.

He displayed a five-star dairy beef index along with a five-star terminal index value of €91, and was knocked down at €4,500 to Val Ledwith’s Rathregan pedigree herd in Co Meath.

Corlismorepoll 1 Fantastic, overall champion who sold for €4,500, exhibited by Gary and Evelyn Mc Kiernan with Judge Maddie Clarke. / Tricia Kennedy

Also trading at €4,500 was Beaghmore Hansel 3 exhibited by Leila McCabe from Carrigallen in Co Leitrim.

This powerful son of Beaghmore Brutas and the Gageboro Morgan daughter, Beaghmore Heidi, went to sale with a carcase weight figure of +6kg and offered a below average calving figure of 2.2% on beef cows. Born in March 2023, this full horned bull found a new home in Co Offaly.

High indexes

Appel 1 Vin Diesel was next best at €4,000 for Cork breeder John Appelbe. A prize winner at this year’s summer shows, this July 2023-born bull was catalogued with an eye-catching dairy beef index of €119, which coincided with a five-star terminal index of €103.

A son of Fisher 1 Profile P456, the Cork bred bull picked up a second prize rosette in the pre-sale show and was secured in the sale ring by a Co Monaghan farmer.

Selling at €3,500 was Corlismorepoll 1 Fanfare 238, another son of Solpoll 1 Real Good ET from the Cavan based herd. This May 2023-born bull goes back to the Sydney line, the same cow family as the day’s overall champion. He displayed a page full of stars and went home with a farmer from Co Galway.