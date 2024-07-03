Peter and Marion O’Connell of Raceview Simmentals claimed the champion and reserve champion sashes on the day.

While the rain poured on the day drenching both exhibitors and stock, it still failed to dampen the spirits as 250 cattle were turned out to one of Munster’s largest and most popular shows.

Overall Champion of the show was taken back to Co Clare by the Ardnacrusha Limousin herd of Donal Moloney’s.

His entry Castlebrock Trafford, a March-2022 bull sired by Mereside Godolphin and out of Lomond Lexie, had picked up the Limousin male champion sash earlier in the day before going forward to win the interbreed title.

Black magic

The overall calf champion of the show was won by the Interbreed Calf champion; Billy Dunne’s Black Magic, a smart Belgian Blue-cross heifer and really showed the versatility yet show quality presence of the commercials in this country.

The Ardnacrusha herd also took the Limousin female championship with their 2022-born cow Newtown Trinity, sired by Ernevalley Maddison with her dam being Newtown Hedda while in the blues, Belgian Blue champion was won by Lisa Delaney’s 2024-born heifer calf Spice Girl.

Peter and Marion O’Connell took a straight sweep of wins back to Raceview in Mallow winning both the Championship and Reserve champion Simmental. Raceview Ronaldo P, a 2023-born bull by Raceview Mattie J Beauty and out of Raceview Maya Grace 922 clenched the champion sash, with Raceview R Chantelle GS taking the overall reserve.

In the Angus, Albert De Cogan’s Corlismore Tomohark claimed the top spot winning breed champion. He is sired by Hw Farghal T516 out of Corlismore P Lady.

The Hereford Munster branch held their club championship at the show which saw a large cohort of pedigree breeders turn out. Female Hereford champion went to Trevor Dudley’s Killlsunny Lass Olympia by Glaslough Judge out of Kilsunny Lass Fluffy, with Eoin Lynch’s Droumdaniel Mel Bella taking reserve. Droumdaniel Mel Bella is sired by Auchvale Stroll On 1882S with her dam being Droumdaniel Mel Bella 3rd.

Male Hereford champion went to Tom Cregan’s Coisceim King, a 2017-born bull by Gurteragh Justice out of Gurteragh Linsey, with Michael Barrett Gurtaleen Inchvale Vinny taking reserve.

The FBD/ Irish Farmers Journal Young Handlers qualifier was taken in charm by Roisín Flanagan, with Roisin now set for the All-Ireland young stockperson final in Tullow.