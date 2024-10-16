The Midland & Western Livestock Improvement Society season of events opens with an all-breeds sale of pedigree bulls and heifers this Saturday (19 October) at the Showgrounds, Carrick-on-Shannon. The sale commences at noon and approx 60 cattle are catalogued.
The society launched the schedule for its Winter Fair (18 and 24/25 November) last week and all entries must be made online before 1 November.
A new initiative this year is the €2,000 Dovea Genetics sired calf bonanza, open to all Dovea Genetics-sired calves entered. This will take place on Sunday, 24 November.
