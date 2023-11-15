Monday 20 November: show at 9am, sale at 1pm.Sunday 26 November: show starting at 11am. Monday 27 November: sale starting at 11am. CLASS 1 bullock any breed – showing two or more permanent teeth.CLASS 2 heifer any breed – showing two or more permanent teeth.CLASS 3 Charolais-cross bullock retaining calf’s mouth.CLASS 4 Charolais-cross heifer retaining calf’s mouth.CLASS 5 Limousin-cross bullock retaining calf’s mouth.CLASS 6 Belgian Blue-cross bullock retaining calf’s mouth.CLASS 7 Belgian Blue-cross heifer retaining calf’s mouth.CLASS 8 Angus-cross bullock – non-continental, showing not more than two permanent teeth.CLASS 9 Angus-cross heifer suitable for breeding.CLASS 10 Best butcher’s heifer – 600kg and under.CLASS 11 Limousin-cross beef heifer retaining calf’s mouth.CLASS 12 Limousin-cross heifer suitable for breeding and under 700kg.CLASS 13 National Simmental-cross in-calf or maiden heifer over 550kg and born on or after 1 May 2021.CLASS 14 National Simmental-cross yearling heifer between 451kg and 550kg.CLASS 15 Commercial Beef Shorthorn heifer born between 1 November 2021 and 31 December 2021.
Senior championships
Senior Charolais champion and reserve senior Charolais champion.Senior Limousin champion and reserve senior Limousin champion.Senior Belgian Blue champion and reserve senior Belgian Blue champion.Angus champion and reserve Angus champion.Senior Simmental champion and reserve senior Simmental champion.
CLASS 16 The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Ltd Young Stockperson of the Year (12 to 17 years).CLASS 17 Charolais-cross male calf 550kg or under.CLASS 18 Charolais-cross male calf 400kg or under.CLASS 19 Limousin-cross male calf 550kg or under. CLASS 20 Limousin-cross male calf 400kg or under.CLASS 21 Belgian Blue-cross male calf 550kg or under.CLASS 22 Belgian Blue-cross male calf 400kg or under.CLASS 23 Angus-cross male calf 450kg or under.CLASS 24 Irish Shorthorn premium beef weanling bull calf. CLASS 25 Commercial male Parthenaise calf born in 2023.CLASS 26 Commercial Hereford sired male or female, not weighing over 450kg on show day. CLASS 27 Angus-cross female calf 450kg or under. CLASS 28 Commercial beef Shorthorn heifer born on or after 1 January 2023 CLASS 29 Commercial female Parthenaise calf born in 2023.CLASS 30 National Simmental-cross weanling heifer between 351kg and 450kg.CLASS 31 National Simmental-cross heifer calf 350kg or under.CLASS 32 Charolais-cross female calf 450kg or under.CLASS 33 Charolais-cross female calf 350kg or under.CLASS 34 Limousin female-cross calf 450kg or under.CLASS 35 Limousin female-cross calf 450kg or under.CLASS 36 Limousin female-cross calf 350kg or under. CLASS 37 Belgian Blue-cross female calf 450kg or under.CLASS 38 Belgian Blue-cross female calf 350kg or under.
Junior championshipsJunior Charolais champion and reserve junior Charolais champion.Junior Limousin champion and reserve junior Limousin champion.Junior Belgian Blue champion and reserve junior Belgian Blue champion.Junior Simmental champion and reserve junior Simmental champion.Junior Angus champion and reserve Junior Angus champion.Junior Shorthorn champion and reserve junior Shorthorn champion.
Monday 20 November: show at 9am, sale at 1pm.Sunday 26 November: show starting at 11am. Monday 27 November: sale starting at 11am. CLASS 1 bullock any breed – showing two or more permanent teeth.CLASS 2 heifer any breed – showing two or more permanent teeth.CLASS 3 Charolais-cross bullock retaining calf’s mouth.CLASS 4 Charolais-cross heifer retaining calf’s mouth.CLASS 5 Limousin-cross bullock retaining calf’s mouth.CLASS 6 Belgian Blue-cross bullock retaining calf’s mouth.CLASS 7 Belgian Blue-cross heifer retaining calf’s mouth.CLASS 8 Angus-cross bullock – non-continental, showing not more than two permanent teeth.CLASS 9 Angus-cross heifer suitable for breeding.CLASS 10 Best butcher’s heifer – 600kg and under.CLASS 11 Limousin-cross beef heifer retaining calf’s mouth.CLASS 12 Limousin-cross heifer suitable for breeding and under 700kg.CLASS 13 National Simmental-cross in-calf or maiden heifer over 550kg and born on or after 1 May 2021.CLASS 14 National Simmental-cross yearling heifer between 451kg and 550kg.CLASS 15 Commercial Beef Shorthorn heifer born between 1 November 2021 and 31 December 2021.
Senior championshipsSenior Charolais champion and reserve senior Charolais champion.Senior Limousin champion and reserve senior Limousin champion.Senior Belgian Blue champion and reserve senior Belgian Blue champion.Angus champion and reserve Angus champion.Senior Simmental champion and reserve senior Simmental champion.
CLASS 16 The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Ltd Young Stockperson of the Year (12 to 17 years).CLASS 17 Charolais-cross male calf 550kg or under.CLASS 18 Charolais-cross male calf 400kg or under.CLASS 19 Limousin-cross male calf 550kg or under. CLASS 20 Limousin-cross male calf 400kg or under.CLASS 21 Belgian Blue-cross male calf 550kg or under.CLASS 22 Belgian Blue-cross male calf 400kg or under.CLASS 23 Angus-cross male calf 450kg or under.CLASS 24 Irish Shorthorn premium beef weanling bull calf. CLASS 25 Commercial male Parthenaise calf born in 2023.CLASS 26 Commercial Hereford sired male or female, not weighing over 450kg on show day. CLASS 27 Angus-cross female calf 450kg or under. CLASS 28 Commercial beef Shorthorn heifer born on or after 1 January 2023 CLASS 29 Commercial female Parthenaise calf born in 2023.CLASS 30 National Simmental-cross weanling heifer between 351kg and 450kg.CLASS 31 National Simmental-cross heifer calf 350kg or under.CLASS 32 Charolais-cross female calf 450kg or under.CLASS 33 Charolais-cross female calf 350kg or under.CLASS 34 Limousin female-cross calf 450kg or under.CLASS 35 Limousin female-cross calf 450kg or under.CLASS 36 Limousin female-cross calf 350kg or under. CLASS 37 Belgian Blue-cross female calf 450kg or under.CLASS 38 Belgian Blue-cross female calf 350kg or under.
Junior championshipsJunior Charolais champion and reserve junior Charolais champion.Junior Limousin champion and reserve junior Limousin champion.Junior Belgian Blue champion and reserve junior Belgian Blue champion.Junior Simmental champion and reserve junior Simmental champion.Junior Angus champion and reserve Junior Angus champion.Junior Shorthorn champion and reserve junior Shorthorn champion.
SHARING OPTIONS: