Starting times

  • Monday 20 November: show at 9am, sale at 1pm.
  • Sunday 26 November: show starting at 11am.
  • Monday 27 November: sale starting at 11am.

    • Monday 20 November

  • CLASS 1 bullock any breed – showing two or more permanent teeth.
  • CLASS 2 heifer any breed – showing two or more permanent teeth.
  • CLASS 3 Charolais-cross bullock retaining calf’s mouth.
  • CLASS 4 Charolais-cross heifer retaining calf’s mouth.
  • CLASS 5 Limousin-cross bullock retaining calf’s mouth.
  • CLASS 6 Belgian Blue-cross bullock retaining calf’s mouth.
  • CLASS 7 Belgian Blue-cross heifer retaining calf’s mouth.
  • CLASS 8 Angus-cross bullock – non-continental, showing not more than two permanent teeth.
  • CLASS 9 Angus-cross heifer suitable for breeding.
  • CLASS 10 Best butcher’s heifer – 600kg and under.
  • CLASS 11 Limousin-cross beef heifer retaining calf’s mouth.
  • CLASS 12 Limousin-cross heifer suitable for breeding and under 700kg.
  • CLASS 13 National Simmental-cross in-calf or maiden heifer over 550kg and born on or after 1 May 2021.
  • CLASS 14 National Simmental-cross yearling heifer between 451kg and 550kg.
  • CLASS 15 Commercial Beef Shorthorn heifer born between 1 November 2021 and 31 December 2021.

    • Senior championships

  • Senior Charolais champion and reserve senior Charolais champion.
  • Senior Limousin champion and reserve senior Limousin champion.
  • Senior Belgian Blue champion and reserve senior Belgian Blue champion.
  • Angus champion and reserve Angus champion.
  • Senior Simmental champion and reserve senior Simmental champion.

    • Sunday 26 November

    CLASS 16 The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Ltd Young Stockperson of the Year (12 to 17 years).

  • CLASS 17 Charolais-cross male calf 550kg or under.
  • CLASS 18 Charolais-cross male calf 400kg or under.
  • CLASS 19 Limousin-cross male calf 550kg or under.
  • CLASS 20 Limousin-cross male calf 400kg or under.
  • CLASS 21 Belgian Blue-cross male calf 550kg or under.
  • CLASS 22 Belgian Blue-cross male calf 400kg or under.
  • CLASS 23 Angus-cross male calf 450kg or under.
  • CLASS 24 Irish Shorthorn premium beef weanling bull calf.
  • CLASS 25 Commercial male Parthenaise calf born in 2023.
  • CLASS 26 Commercial Hereford sired male or female, not weighing over 450kg on show day.
  • CLASS 27 Angus-cross female calf 450kg or under.
  • CLASS 28 Commercial beef Shorthorn heifer born on or after 1 January 2023
  • CLASS 29 Commercial female Parthenaise calf born in 2023.
  • CLASS 30 National Simmental-cross weanling heifer between 351kg and 450kg.
  • CLASS 31 National Simmental-cross heifer calf 350kg or under.
  • CLASS 32 Charolais-cross female calf 450kg or under.
  • CLASS 33 Charolais-cross female calf 350kg or under.
  • CLASS 34 Limousin female-cross calf 450kg or under.
  • CLASS 36 Limousin female-cross calf 350kg or under.
  • CLASS 37 Belgian Blue-cross female calf 450kg or under.
  • CLASS 38 Belgian Blue-cross female calf 350kg or under.

    • Junior championships

  • Junior Charolais champion and reserve junior Charolais champion.
  • Junior Limousin champion and reserve junior Limousin champion.
  • Junior Belgian Blue champion and reserve junior Belgian Blue champion.
  • Junior Simmental champion and reserve junior Simmental champion.
  • Junior Angus champion and reserve Junior Angus champion.
  • Junior Shorthorn champion and reserve junior Shorthorn champion.