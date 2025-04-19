Clooncolligan Winter which sold for €6,300, exhibited by Kevin Diffley with purchaser Billy Neale.

Over 120 Angus, Hereford, Limousin and Friesian bulls cataloged for a bumper sale of pedigree bulls in Kilkenny Livestock Mart on Wednesday 16 April.

Stealing the show and making up the bulk of the entries was the Angus breed, with 46 bulls presented for sale. When all was settled on Wednesday evening, 92% of these had found new homes, selling for an average of €4,826.

Dairy farmers filled the yard in search of black bulls for both dairy cows and heifers in what was a phenomenal trade for the Angus, as 16 bulls sold for €5,000 or more.

It was clear bulls with higher dairy-beef and beef sub-indices attracted more interest, with calving figures on both dairy cows and heifers also playing a role.

Longford bull

Topping the overall trade at €6,500 was Clonbroney Wolfgang exhibited by Liam Foley from Co Longford. Born in November 2023, this Lisduff Do-Do W875 son is out of a homebred dam by Portanes Splendid ET.

He cataloged with a DBI of €132 and a five-star replacement index of €156, accompanied by below breed average calving figures on both dairy cows and heifers. A dairy farmer from Co Waterford snapped him up in the sale ring.

Westellen Dan Z951 ET which sold for €6,300, exhibited by John Tait.

Two Angus bulls hit €6,300, the first of which came in the form of Westellen Dan Z951 ET, brought out by Co Cork breeder, John Tait. This thick, fleshy bull is a son of Shadwell Jafar Eric N658 and the Bohey Jasper daughter, Westellen Dana P762. He packed a massive DBI of €164 along with a beef sub-index of €133 and found a new residence with a dairy farmer in Co Wexford.

Also selling at €6,300 was Clooncolligan Winter from the herd of Monica and Kevin Diffley in Co Leitrim.

Born in September 2023, this stylish bull is a son of Drumsna Pat and Brideswell Tina, and offered buyers a DBI of €114 as well as below breed average calving figures. Dairy farmer Billy Neale purchased Winter for his herd based in Co Carlow.

Ballykilroe Moon A950, overall champion Angus which sold for €5,100. \ A Moore Media

Overall champion in the Angus section went to Eoin Robinson from Co Westmeath with Ballykilroe Moon A950, who went on to sell for €5,100. A powerful 14-month-old son of Cheerbrook Profit V138, he displayed five-star terminal and beef sub-indices, and was bought by a farmer from Co Tipperary.

Limousin trade

Buyers were also plentiful around the Limousin ring, as 16 out of the 19 bulls on offer traded, selling for an average of €4,325.

Leading the trade at €5,900 was the overall champion Limousin, Oldtown Usain, brought out by Co Tipperary breeder, Brendan Hogan.

Born in May 2023, Usain is a son of Tomschoice Lexicon and an Ampertaine Majestic bred cow.

A double carrier of the F94L gene, he cataloged with a page full of stars and was wrapped up a farmer from Co Leitrim.

A bid of €5,800 secured the August 2023 born Beechmount Usher for a Kilkenny farmer. Exhibited by local breeder Geraldine Collins, this Ewdenvale Usher son carries a fantastic set of indices and two copies of the F94L gene.

Hereford

Trade was not as lively in the Hereford ring, as just 50% of the 12 bulls on offer sold for an average of €4,216.

Balleen Sax which sold for €5,300.

Prices here peaked at €5,300 for Balleen Sax brought out by Kilkenny breeder Tom Brennan. Despite carrying above breed average calving figures, this 18-month-old son of Ballinveney United 2 carries a five-star replacement index of €120 and a carcase weight figure of +11kg.

Ardmulchan Venison HH, overall champion Hereford which sold for €4,800, shown by Catherine Smyth.

A dairy farmer from Co Carlow purchased the two next highest priced Hereford bulls. Listrolin Fire Cracker HH exhibited by Patrick Rohan from Co Kilkenny and the overall Hereford champion Ardmulchan Venison HH brought out by Catherine Smyth from Co Meath were both secured by John McDonald from Rossmore at €4,800 each.

Friesian

Just 3 out of the 7 Friesian bulls presented for sale exchanged hands on the day, selling for an average of €2,200.

Pick up a copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal to read the full report from the sale in Kilkenny.