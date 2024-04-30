Milltown Pheonix from the herd of Sean Casement from Co Westmeath sold for the top price of €2,300 in Elphin.

The Moyside and Croghan Shorthorn Breeders Clubs held its annual spring sale on Monday 15 April in Elphin Mart. With just over 60 lots on offer, ?there was plenty of choice for buyers in attendance and for those who tuned in online.

In the female section, Tintrim Fiach from the herd of Marie and Anthony McNamara from Co Clare scooped the highest price for maiden heifers. The April 2023-born roan heifer was sired by Caramba Nooaff and was bred from a Rowanberry Frazer dam and sold for €2,100 to a Galway breeder.

Fiach’s twin sister, Tintrim Fatima achieved joint second highest price of €1,850 when she was purchased by a breeder from Co Mayo. Also achieving €1,850 was Listigue Linda from the herd of Joe and James Cunney from Co Sligo. This March 2023-born daughter of Napoleon of Upsall was bred from a Doon Erasmus dam.

The in-calf section recorded a top price of €2,000 which was paid for a Finiskill Bressie daughter from Cecil Bowes from Co Leitrim. She sold in-calf to Finiskill Henry. Bowes also sold another heifer, Corawallen Gloria 617 to a breeder in Co Leitrim for €1,900.

On the day, there were eight bulls brought forward for sale where a full clearance was recorded. Topping out at €2,300 was Milltown Pheonix from the herd of Sean Casement from Co Westmeath. Sired by Milltown Jake and bred from a Castlehaven Grayling 47 dam, Phoenix was purchased by a ?breeder from Leitrim. Philip Gauren from Co Cavan secured the second highest price of €2,150 for his Doon Jupiter son, Coolbawn Seamus, while his stablemate Coolbawn Ben also sired by Doon Jupiter sold for €2,000.

Croghan Club

The Croghan Shorthorn Breeders Club held its annual show and sale in conjunction with the Midland & Western Livestock Improvement Society multi breed sale in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday 6 April.

In the show ring, the female Shorthorn championship was awarded to Raheenadeeragh Una 5 from the herd of Adrian Flatley, Co Mayo. The March 2023-born heifer was bred by Peter Luttrell, Co Kildare and was sired by Doon Jupiter.

Reserve champion went to Suntown Fifi from the Co Louth herd of Conor Kirwan. The June 2022-born heifer was sired by Maralin Piper, a son of Chapelton Typhoon and was out of a Creaga Dice dam.

The male champion went to Bethlehem Smokey who was the property of Thomas Fox from Co Westmeath. The 5-star March 2023-born bull was sired by Castlehaven Bullet.

Top prices

Carrow Gabbie from the herd of Louie Dockery from Co Roscommon sold for the highest price ?when the hammer fell at €2,500. The 5-star November 2022-born heifer was sired by Buncraggy Firefox.

The next highest price ?was paid for a March 2023-born bull form the herd of John Beirne from Co Leitrim. Kesh Holec sired by Clonina Explorer sold for €2,000.

Kim Cowdashian exhibited by Padraig Flanagan from Co Roscommon also sold for €2,000 on the day to a breeder in Co Meath. The October 2022-born heifer was bred by Ann Marshal from Co Meath and was sired by Winalot Rodney 1r.