Uppermill Broadhooks Blueberry (P), which sold for the highest price of 9,000gns. \ Alfie Shaw

On Saturday, the inaugural production sale of Uppermill Shorthorns and Old Glenort Angus took place at Gill Hall Estate in Dromore, Co Down.

Conducted by Harrison and Hetherington, the sale comprised 22 Aberdeen Angus and 13 beef Shorthorn bulls and heifers.

The wide variation of genetics on offer attracted a massive crowd of spectators and potential buyers to the host farm of the 2023 world sheepdog trials.

Leading the trade at 9,000gns (€11,435) was the rising two-year-old Shorthorn heifer Uppermill Broadhooks Blueberry (P).

This stylish roan heifer is a daughter of the 20,000gns Perfection of Skaillhouse (P) and Uppermill Broadhooks Blomer (P). She went to auction having run with a bull for the past two months and displayed above-average terminal and self-replacing indices.

Angus leader

Topping the Angus trade at 6,400gns (€8,131) was the March 2023-born bull Old Glenort Jewel Eric Z144.

This rangy bull is a son of the 2018 Stirling bull sales champion Blelack Dakota U898, while his mother goes back to the prolific Juwiot Erica family at Cardona.

A carrier of the NT821 myostatin gene, he catalogued with an appealing milk figure of +26.

Old Glenort Jewel Eric Z144, which sold for 6,400gns. \ Alfie Shaw

Selling at 6,200gns (€7,877) was the April 2023-born Angus heifer Old Glenort Evita Z251.

A daughter of Carlhurlie Gentilex S124, her mother comes from the 20,000gns Haughton Levi P105. This classy heifer sold scanned in-calf to the herd’s former stock bull Bruno of Spittal Shore.

Secret Sasha

The Shorthorn heifer Uppermill Secret Sasha (P) was next best at 6,000gns (€7,623).

Born in February 2023, this light roan heifer is sired by Perfection of Skaillhouse (P), while her mother is a daughter of Trunley Lido (P). She displayed above-average growth figures and a terminal index value of +37.

Rounding off proceedings was Uppermill Rothes Jag 2nd at 5,000gns (€6,352).

This roan heifer was born in October 2023 and is sired by Glenisla Jackpot (P), while her mother goes back to Uppermill Rothes Jaguar (H).

She offered a nice balance of indices, which included a calving ease figure of +2.0 and a self-replacing index of +40.

Sale averages

When all was settled, eight Aberdeen Angus bulls averaged £4,305 (€5,209), while eight Angus heifers averaged £4,025 (€4,870).

Surpassing this was the three Shorthorn bulls which averaged £4,515 (€5,463), with the eight Shorthorn heifers averaging out at £5,013 (€6,066).

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read all about it.