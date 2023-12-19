Christine Adams, RUAS president; Rodney Brown, head of agribusiness at Danske Bank; Linda, Will, Philip and Kate Jones and judge Mike Duckett, pictured with the 2023 RUAS Winter Fair supreme champion, Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3.

The Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn played host to the 37th annual Royal Ulster Agricultural Society Winter Fair last Thursday, 14 December.

There were approximately 170 entries on the day, with exhibitors travelling from as far south as Co Cork. Taking on the difficult task of judging was Mike Duckett from Wisconsin, US. Mike is no stranger to the show ring, having won the supreme championship at the Word Dairy Expo on four occasions.

With many tough calls to be made on the day, his final decision was both his easiest and most difficult. Each of the breed championships were simply excellent and the supreme championship title could have gone to any of the day’s winners. However, there could only be one.

Interbreed championships

After finding success in the class for cows-in-milk (having had four or more calves on the day of the show), Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3 was tapped forward by judge Mike Duckett as the Holstein breed champion, before she went on to represent the Holsteins in the interbreed championship.

Taking on the Ayrshire, Red and White Holstein, Dairy Shorthorn, Jersey and Ayrshire, Solomon took her success for the Hallow herd one step further, when she was tapped out as the supreme champion of the 37th RUAS Winter Fair.

Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3 is a January 2018-born cow, sired by Solomon, out of a home-bred dam Hallow Advent Twizzle 3. She was bred and exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones from Gorey, Co Wexford, making this their sixth supreme championship at the RUAS Winter Fair.

Other accolades

Stepping up to secure the reserve supreme championship was G and D Simpson and The Sizzler Syndicate from Lisburn, with their Jersey heifer champion and overall Jersey champion, Treasure Andreas Fernleaf. The September 2021-born heifer is sired by Sunset Canyon Andreas and is bred from Lightning Ridge Tequilla Fernleaf; she also went on to be crowned the reserve interbreed heifer champion on the day.

In the interbreed heifer championship, the top spot was awarded to J and G Booth with their June 2021-born Holstein heifer, Beechview Crushabull Lou Etta. The catchy young heifer was sired by Oh-River-Syc Crushabull and was bred from Beechview Attico Lou Etta. This heifer also took the honourable mention in the overall interbreed championship.

The Jones family from Wexford stepped up to the mark once again, claiming the title of honourable mention in the heifer section, with their November 2020-born senior Holstein heifer Hallow Denver Twizzle, bred from the renowned Hallow Atwood Twizzle and sired by Denver.

The junior interbreed championship was scooped by the junior Holstein champion and reserve breed champion.

The Hallow herd did the business once again, scooping the championship title, this time with their yearling heifer Hallow Alligator Carmen, sired by Duckett Crush Tattoo.

The Jones’ were followed in reserve by Cork breeders Peter and Paula Hynes,with their September 2022-born heifer, Jones Chief Jay Z. This heifer was bred by Gary and Izzy Jones and is sired by Stantons Chief ET, out of Jones Doorman Jasmine ET.

Breed championships

Holstein

Champion: Philip and Linda Jones, Hallow Holsteins, Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3.

Reserve: G and J Booth, Beechview Herd, Beechview Undenied Atlee.

Jersey

Champion: G and D Simpson, The Sizzlers, Treasure Andreas Fernleaf.

Reserve: Clandeboye Estate, Clandeboye Herd, Clandeboye Everest Sarah.

Dairy Shorthorn

Champion: Alan Irwin, Denamona Herd, Denamona Conrad Molly.

Reserve: Alan Irwin, Denamona Herd, Denamona Victor May 5.

Ayrshire

Champion: Raymond Stewart, Fortfield Herd, Fortfield Nancy 52.

Reserve: R and C McConnell, Beechmount Herd, Beechmount Astral 13.