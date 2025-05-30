One of the lots in the upcoming Summer Sparklers timed auction. \ MacGregor Photography

Six of the top Texel flocks in the west of Ireland have come together to host an online timed auction of pedigree Texel females.

This weekend's Summer Sparklers sale will feature 28 lots, comprising 25 ewe hoggets and three select ewe lambs from the Annaghdown, Connemara and Recess, Hillswood and Kenny's, and Stonepark flocks.

In recent years, these flocks have won numerous all-Ireland titles, as well as the western club championship for the last four years.

Commenting on the sale, one of the organisers Thomas Kenny said: "This is a great opportunity for breeders to acquire some of the top bloodlines within the Texel breed."

All stock are parentage verified through Sheep Ireland and have been scrapie tested. As well as this, all sheep will be eligible for export after the sale.

Viewing of the stock can be arranged with each vendor prior to the sale.

The sale will go live on MartEye through Roscommon Mart at noon on Saturday 31 May and close on Monday 2 June at 7pm.