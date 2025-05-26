Noble Valhalla, overall calf champion exhibited by Conor Craig and breeder Harry Noble, pictured with Aiden MacHale ICCS, Sean McGovern judge, and Shane Reilly of Natural Nutrition. \ A Moore Media

Charolais breeders from all across the northeast region traveled to Ballyjamesduff Mart in Co Cavan for the North Eastern Charolais Club Rising Stars calf show on Saturday 24 May.

Over 60 pedigree and commercial Charolais calves battled it out for the silverware across 11 classes.

Judge Sean McGovern from Northern Ireland found his overall champion of the show in the winner of the first class of the day and the overall male champion, Noble Valhalla.

Bred in Co Longford by Harry Noble, this July 2024 born bull is a son of the herd's french bred stock bull Noble Twinings and the homebred Organdi daughter, Noble Jewel.

Reserve overall champion went the way of the reserve male calf champion, Tonyglasson Victorious ET. The property of Martin Hughes from Co Monaghan, this September 2024 born bull calf is a son of high-index UK sire Newhouse Bigal and the Major daughter, Lisnagre Gabby ET.

Tonyglasson Victorious ET, reserve overall calf champion exhibited by Martin Hughes with Aiden MacHale ICCS, Sean McGovern judge, and Shane Reilly of Natural Nutrition. \ A Moore Media

In the females, the overall champion was awarded to Fieldview Vichy ET, a 8-month-old daughter of the french sire Magicien. Bred by Co Monaghan man David Erskine, Vichy's dam is a homebred daughter of Ashleigh Admiral.

Standing reserve to her was the second prize winner in the same class, Shacon Vanilla ET. Exhibited by Shane Conlon from Co Monaghan, this September 2024 born heifer is a daughter of the french sire Neptune and Goldstar Sally.

Taking top spot for the best pair animals at the show was the Fieldview herd for David Erskine from Co Monaghan, while Niall and Simone Maguire won the accolade for best commercial with their heifer calf Rockvalley Biscuit sired by Ashleigh Admiral.

Pick up this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read all about it.