A thronged ringside as the hammer falls at €13,100 for Derrick Forde's Limousin-cross heifer.

Continental heifers have been met with an insatiable appetite for the quality lots on offer as the fatstock sale at Carrick-on-Shannon has progressed.

Heifers have been trading in the €4.00/kg to €5.00/kg bracket in the main, with those with serious potential for next year's show season hitting €10/kg and above.

Galway-based breeder Derrick Forde has led the trade so far, with his Limousin-cross-Belgian Blue heifer.

Sired by Truman Idol from a pedigree Belgian Blue cow Corradulla Gretta, auctioneer Eamon Gafffney's gavel fell at €13,100 for the classy black heifer.

See the video below of her selling - alongside some of the other top prices of the day so far.

Sean Ramsbottom from #Laois sells his @limousin heifer calf for the second highest price so far this evening?? Full sister to the record holding €18,000 heifer from 2021 ?? @FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef @farmersjournal @MartinMerrick2 @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/UvMPiZ437u — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 27, 2023