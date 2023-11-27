Continental heifers have been met with an insatiable appetite for the quality lots on offer as the fatstock sale at Carrick-on-Shannon has progressed.
Heifers have been trading in the €4.00/kg to €5.00/kg bracket in the main, with those with serious potential for next year's show season hitting €10/kg and above.
Galway-based breeder Derrick Forde has led the trade so far, with his Limousin-cross-Belgian Blue heifer.
Sired by Truman Idol from a pedigree Belgian Blue cow Corradulla Gretta, auctioneer Eamon Gafffney's gavel fell at €13,100 for the classy black heifer.
See the video below of her selling - alongside some of the other top prices of the day so far.
???? €13,100 ????— Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 27, 2023
Derick Forde strikes again! @irishlimousin heifer sired by Elgin????@FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @FJBeef @MartinMerrick2 @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/pcnfkbjrg8
????€10,100 ????— Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 27, 2023
Sean Ramsbottom from #Laois sells his @limousin heifer calf for the second highest price so far this evening?? Full sister to the record holding €18,000 heifer from 2021 ?? @FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef @farmersjournal @MartinMerrick2 @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/UvMPiZ437u
???? The high prices are continuing in Carrick tonight ????— Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 27, 2023
Dermot McGinleys @irishlimousin heifer sold for €8,200???? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @FJBeef @MartinMerrick2 @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/c46hfmzPej
Limerick you’re a lady ????— Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 27, 2023
Reserve @irishcharolais champion from the herd of Shane Giltinane sold for €7,000 ??@FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @MartinMerrick2 @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/rX84eZtsUh
Buyers having to dig deep for quality here in @carrickpedigree Fatstock. This @irishlimousin heifer sired by @progressivegen Elite Ice Cream and weighing 465kg sells for €6,500 (€13.97/kg) pic.twitter.com/zruminDluU— Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) November 27, 2023
