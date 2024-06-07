This week, the Irish Farmers Journal news team brings you the latest on Revenue's clarification on which key farm investment items have been deemed ineligible for VAT claim backs for VAT non-registered farmers.
We hear of the dairy sector's warnings on the costs of a nitrates derogation loss and how these costs could hit milk prices.
Also discussed are issues cropping up with the recently announced Department of Agriculture scheme for clearing and replanting ash plantations wiped out with ash dieback.
Listen now:
