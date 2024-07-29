In this week's Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast, news correspondent Noel Bardon caught up with Lely farm management support adviser Sinead Gallagher to get the rundown on milking robots.
Sinead Gallagher of Lely Mullingar discussed her journey into supporting farmers milking with robots.
Sinead discusses the attraction of robots to dairy farms struggling to secure labour but looking to improve work-life balance.
The Westmeath woman also chats about whether grazing systems can run alongside milking robots and the company's robotic feeding systems.
