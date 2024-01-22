On this week's Young Stock Podcast, Stephen Robb talks to fellow Donegal man John Hegarty, area manager with Yara International.
From a small beef farm in Greencastle, John's career has spanned from working on his family farm in France after they emigrated to working on a 10,000 acre vegetable farm in the south of England, to working on Sir James Dyson's 37,000 acre farm across the country, to moving back home and working in Inishowen Co-op.
John Hegarty
John shared his story as well as some key lessons from his career so far. Listen to the full podcast below:
On this week's Young Stock Podcast, Stephen Robb talks to fellow Donegal man John Hegarty, area manager with Yara International.
From a small beef farm in Greencastle, John's career has spanned from working on his family farm in France after they emigrated to working on a 10,000 acre vegetable farm in the south of England, to working on Sir James Dyson's 37,000 acre farm across the country, to moving back home and working in Inishowen Co-op.
John Hegarty
John shared his story as well as some key lessons from his career so far. Listen to the full podcast below:
SHARING OPTIONS: