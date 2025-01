On this week's Young Stock Podcast, we chat to Donal O’Neill, ingredients sales manager with Camida.

Having completed a degree from Waterford Institute of Technology and UCD, the Tipperary native spent time working in the UK with Ornua Ingredients Europe.

He also worked at Tirlán before taking on his new role with Camida.

We discuss his education, working in the UK, GAA success and the future of farming.

