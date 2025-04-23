Elaine Houlihan is soon to finish her two-year stint as president of Macra na Feirme, and some 140,000km and copious cups of coffee later, we catch up with Elaine to reflect on her presidency.

From the unexpected highs to the lower points, Elaine talks frankly about what the last two years of her life has entailed as head of Macra na Feirme, the organisation that is ‘’started by farmers, continues with friends.’’ From monthly visits to Brussels to representing the organisation, to club meetings in rural parishes, she has loved every minute. Elaine discusses what she will miss about the role, and what she looks forward to after she leaves the title to president elect Josephine O’Neill.