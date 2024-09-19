The circa 80ac, Ivy Wall farm near Kilcullen goes for auction on 25 September.

Goffs are auctioning a superb residential farm near Kilcullen, Co Kildare, next week. The circa 80ac farm is at Ivy Wall.

The farm is immaculately maintained and has been farmed to a high standard over the years.

Predominantly used for growing crops in recent years, the wonderful limestone property had a great reputation locally when it came to fattening cattle and arable production.

Suited for any arable or grass-based enterprise, the land has excellent natural hedgerows which provide excellent shelter.

The second yard is close to the centre of the property and is accessed via an internal farm road.

Extending to approximately 80ac in one block, it has road frontage on to a local road and the house and yard are accessed via a private entrance.

The lands are divided into nine easily managed divisions and about 50ac of the land is farm stud railed. There is both a well supply and mains water on the property.

The well maintained farm yard has an array of farm buildings and is situated to the rear of the house.

The land also shares a boundary with one of the great royal sites of early Gaelic Ireland, Dún Ailinne.

It was believed in the early medieval period to have been where the kings of Leinster were inaugurated.

Natural hedgerows form the boundaries between the fields and 50ac of the land is farm stud railed.

The farmhouse was built around 1932 and the detached residence extends to circa 1,500 sq ft and contains three bedrooms.

There is also a kitchen, living room, sitting room and bathroom and the house is accessed through electric gates, with gravelled driveway.

It is surrounded by a landscaped garden and features include a well-maintained lawn, large stone patio area and wooden garden room.

There are a pair of farmyards in the property with the largest to the rear of the house.

A five-span double-sided cattle shed with a concrete base, which could lend itself suitable for conversion to equine facilities, is the dominant structure in the yard.

There are also a pair of four-span haybarns, with a smaller three-span haybarn with lean-to close by. Also included in the yard are a cattle crush, holding pens, a 10t meal bin, with a cattle crush and holding pens and a tool shed.

In recent years, the farm has been predominantly used for tillage production.

Close to the centre of the property, the second yard was constructed in 2008 and features a five-span single slatted unit along with a three-bay double haybarn with a three-bay lean-to.

Cattle handling facilities and a silage slab are also in this yard, which is accessed via an internal road.

The property has a private entrance just set back from a local road.

Nearer the house, there are two stables and a storage area. The yard is also extensively concreted and benefits from having an underground water storage tank and a large area for storing root crops.

This farm is 3km from Kilcullen and is convenient to the M9 motorway.

Unless it is sold beforehand, this excellent property will be sold by public auction at 3pm on Wednesday 25 September in Goffs Sales Complex, Kill, Co Kildare.