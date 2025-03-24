The central exhibition will feature more than 100 exhibitors.

The annual business-to-business SEAI Energy Show returns to the RDS this week.

Focusing on energy products, technologies and services for the business, industry and residential sectors, the show will take place on Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 March 2025 at the RDS.

The SEAI states that the show is a must-see event for all energy professionals.

New for 2025

The central exhibition will feature more than 100 exhibitors across three halls and will be complemented by various features and talks.

For 2025, the SEAI will introduce several new features, including:

Sustainable energy best practice stage.

Future energy and innovation stage.

SEAI ask the expert one-to-one consultations.

SEAI expert briefing stage.

Exhibitor product pitch stage.

Product of the show awards

The SEAI Energy Show product of the show awards returns to showcase the latest innovations in the sector.

All the shortlisted finalists are featured on a dedicated stand, which is often the first port of call for many visitors.

Registration for the event can be found here.