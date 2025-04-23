The report shows that the average wholesale price of electricity in Ireland fell for the second consecutive month to €131.80 per megawatt-hour in March.

Electricity produced from wind farms supplied 38% of Ireland’s electricity over the first quarter of 2025.

This is according to Wind Energy Ireland’s March Wind Energy report, which shows that the demand for electricity during March 2025 increased slightly to 3,673 gigawatt-hours (GWh), up from 3,598 GWh in the same month last year.

The share of electricity demand met by wind farms last month, at 33%, was slightly below the normal average for wind energy in March but the shortfall was partially compensated by a record month for solar power.

Prices last month on days with the most wind power saw the average cost of a megawatt-hour of electricity fall to €112.26 but nearly double to €165.19 on days when we relied almost entirely on fossil fuels.

Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland, said: “Irish wind farms produce power without burning imported fossil fuels, which means we can cut our carbon emissions at the same time as we cut our fuel imports and our prices.”

Kerry leads in March

Based on data provided by Green Collective, Kerry wind farms led the way last month, producing more wind energy than any other county (135 GWh).

They were followed by Cork (125 GWh), then Galway (89 GWh), Mayo (87 GWh) and Offaly (81 GWh). Together, the top three counties produced over a quarter of Ireland’s wind power in March.