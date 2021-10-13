I’m finding it hard to keep up with the changing faces in Teagasc Kilkenny. I understand in 2018 John Moloney, the then Waterford-Kilkenny area manager, or the term county agricultural officer (CAO) which I’m more comfortable with, retired after a long career with Teagasc.

Siobhán Kavanagh was then appointed to the post after moving from her post in Wexford-Wicklow. Then Siobhán left to join the Signpost programme. In July, Teagasc announced that Pat Moylan was to be the new Kilkenny-Waterford area manager, but, seemingly never took up the position.

Now, I hear Richie O’Brien has been appointed area manager leaving his role in the Teagasc Glanbia joint programme.

Nearly as many area managers in three years as agriculture ministers in three months.