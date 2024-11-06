There’s no white smoke yet on who will take over at the helm of Ireland’s largest livestock auctioneer. The identity of those in the running to succeed Seán O’Sullivan as CEO of Cork Marts remains a well-kept secret.
I understand the recruitment process is progressing and the interview stage is in hand. Candidates’ names have been well concealed to date, but I hear there’s a split of three outside candidates as well as three current staff in the mix.
