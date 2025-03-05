The Dealer noted that the country’s newest co-op, Arrabawn Tipperary, finally launched last week. While both sides to the deal had always referred to it as a “merger” of Tipperary and Arrabawn co-ops, the composition of the inaugural management committee leaves little doubt as to which of those organisations is in charge of the new entity.

The chair, Edward Carr; CEO, Conor Ryan; vice chair, Barry Donnelly; board member, Eoin Doorley; and company secretary, Billy Walsh are all Arrabawn veterans.

The only former Tipperary board member on the six-man committee is Kevin Murray from Templederry. I hear a space in the new business has been found for Tipperary CEO John Hunter who successfully led the co-op into the merger.

The wider board of the co-op has 14 former Arrabawn board members and five Tipperary representatives.

When the rebranding of the Arrabawn and Tipperary trucks happens, I suspect the “Tipperary” bit will be in a much smaller font that the “Arrabawn” bit.