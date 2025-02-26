James Cunningham won the Cash Machine on the Go Loud network of radio stations.

A lucky Kilkenny farmer has won €175,000 after a bird pooed on his head. Let me explain.

James Cunningham’s day job involves going farm-to-farm. Last Friday morning he was visiting a yard when a bird decided to do its business on him.

The farmer he was visiting told him it was good luck and money would come his way, so James decided to enter the Cash Machine radio competition. A couple of hours later, he got a call from Today FM and the rest is history.

Now, James said he had just bought gas and spray to go dehorning calves for the weekend. The Dealer wonders if the calves might have been put on hold after the big win?

Remember, always listen to the farmer.