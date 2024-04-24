The Dealer let out a guffaw on Tuesday evening while listening to a local radio show. \ Donal O'Leary

The Dealer let out a guffaw on Tuesday evening while listening to a local radio show. Galway Bay FM’s farming presenter Keith Fahy had a segment on the show on burning wood pellets, when he reminded farmers not to mix up the wood pellets with beef pellets.

There’d be some smell around the place, The Dealer reckons, if the beef pellets were fired up in the stove.

Separately, another Keith at the station recently retired. Keith Finnegan presented his last Galway Talks show in recent weeks, where he often raised issues affecting the farming community.

The Dealer wishes him all the best and wonders whether he will buy a few weanlings to graze around Moycullen.