Maurice Brosnan, manager of Gortatlea Mart presenting the proceeds of the marts charity calf sale to Kerry Hospice.

I hear Gortatlea Mart has been doing a bit of charity work lately. Kerry Hospice Foundation was the beneficiary of the charity calf sale which took place recently in the mart.

Manager Maurice Brosnan and his staff handed over a cheque for €17,727.72. The event was a dual celebration as it took place on the occasion of the opening of the Kerry venue’s new canteen.

It has been a work in progress over the last while and the fact it’s conveniently located close to the main ring, patrons won’t miss out on bidding too long if they want a bite of grub or a cuppa.