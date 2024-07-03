Local speculation that John Magnier of Coolmore was one of the frontrunners in the bidding for a 128ac Tipperary farm has been dismissed by the auctioneer involved.

The residential farm at Ballynacloona, Carrick-on-Suir, was initially withdrawn from auction in June at €1.8m (€14,000/ac) but more recently has been bid up to €2.7m.

The selling agent poured cold water on The Dealer’s assertion that Coolmore was a strong bidder, telling me “Coolmore are definitely not interested”. The farm includes a four-bedroom house and two guest apartments and remains on the market and open for bids, I’m told.