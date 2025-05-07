Bandon show are building on the success of last year as they have a prize fund of €1,200 for their dairy-beef calf classes.\ Philip Doyle

The prices for dairy calves have hit new heights this spring and I hear that the prizes for those same dairy calves are going up too.

Last year Bandon Show introduced a number of classes for dairy-beef calves sponsored by Bandon Co-op and they’re building on the success of that with the prize fund now increased to €1,200.

The show which takes place on Sunday, 18 May was launched during the week by new Bandon Co-op CEO, Eilis Mahon and I’m sure the organisers will be hoping the good weather keeps going until show day.