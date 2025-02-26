Strong demand and higher prices have been a feature of the calf trade this spring.

It’s not too often that calves crack a smile from dairy farmers but the high prices on offer of late mean this spring is an exception.

Asked recently how business was going, a dairy farming neighbour told The Dealer that things were rarely better.

“Dairy commodity markets are flying, milk prices are strong, and the outlook is positive,” my local milk supplier explained.

“Even the weather is not too bad,” she added. “The biggest problem we have at the moment is keeping a straight face when selling calves,” she admitted.

Now that’s a good complaint to have – as long as you’re the seller.