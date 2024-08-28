I think dairy farmers will be pleased all round by a recent interview Manchester City striker Erling Haaland did with the BBC.
The Norwegian native revealed that while he doesn’t have any specific match day rituals, before a game he likes to drink raw milk. On the other side of things, Haaland previously said in a documentary that he likes to include locally produced meat in his diet, including liver and heart.
A great man for the soccer and a great man for the farmers, all the same.
