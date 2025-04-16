The Dealer was overjoyed on Sunday night when Rory McIlroy won the Masters.

For the uninitiated, McIlroy has completed a career grand slam, winning all four major competitions in golf and becoming one of only six men to do so. One of the perks of winning the title is that the Co Down man gets to choose a menu for the champions dinner at Augusta at the 2026 competition.

Could we see bacon and cabbage and a fine fillet steak with Comber spuds on the menu next year? Will Clandeboye Estate yoghurt, produced a stone’s throw away from his home club in Holywood, make the cut? This is one menu The Dealer will be keeping an eye on for sure.